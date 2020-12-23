Seven men charged over brawl at Circular Road restaurant

Seven men were charged yesterday over a brawl that broke out at a restaurant in Circular Road on Sunday night.

Five of them - Mohamed Farhan Mohamed Latiff, 27, Sameer Singh, 20, Abdul Aziz Samat, 21, Zainul Ahmad Ridduwan Zainul Ariffudin, 27, and Mohd Aslam Khan Abdullah, 20 - face a charge each of rioting at The Mask Restaurant and Bar at about 8.50pm on Sunday.

The other two - Mohammed Hisham Hussain, 42, and Muhammad Kamal Ruzaman Abdul Ghafar, 24 - were charged with throwing glass mugs at a group.

Mohamed Farhan also faces a charge under the Prisons Act.

Muhammad Kamal Ruzaman faces three other charges of causing grievous hurt in another incident, circulating an obscene video, and gang membership.

The group of five and three other men are accused of throwing glass bottles and mugs at Mohammed Hisham, Muhammad Kamal and Muhammad Nurhan Imada Md Zakaria.

In a statement yesterday, the police said two men, believed to be Mohammad Hisham and Muhammad Kamal Ruzaman, were arrested at the scene while the others fled.

They also seized a knife as a case exhibit.

The other accused were arrested within two hours with the aid of security camera footage.

All seven accused have been remanded and are expected back in court next Tuesday.

Those convicted of rioting can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Those convicted of a rash act can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both. - DAVID SUN