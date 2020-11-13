Seven Myanmar men nabbed at farm for immigration offences

Seven illegal workers were arrested for immigration- related offences.

The men, all Myanmar nationals, were found sleeping in six makeshift shelters at a Lim Chu Kang vegetable farm during a joint operation by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and police on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the ICA said that during preliminary investigations, the men, aged between 30 and 42, admitted they had been staying in Singapore without valid immigration passes and had been working on the farm along Sungei Tengah Road without valid work passes.

Investigations are ongoing.

The ICA said it takes a serious view towards overstaying and a firm stance against those who employ immigration offenders.

"Employers and home owners have a role to play in ensuring the safety and security of Singapore," it said.

"They are reminded to exercise due diligence in checking the status of foreigners before offering them employment or renting out their premises."