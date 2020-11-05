Seven new cases confirmed, including five imported ones

There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,036.

This included five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community.

Two of the new cases were from worker's dormitories.

MOH said that among the five imported patients, one is a dependant's pass holder.

The 33-year-old Indian national, a woman, arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining four imported cases are currently employed in Singapore.

SWISS

One is a 24-year-old male Swiss work pass holder who arrived from Switzerland.

Another three are work permit holders.

Two women - a 27-year-old and a 32-year-old - are Myanmar nationals who arrived from Myanmar.

The third is a 33-year-old female Indonesian who arrived from Indonesia.

All five imported patients tested positive on Tuesday, and did not show symptoms.

Of the two cases living in dormitories, both were detected through surveillance testing, said MOH.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one such case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

With one patient discharged yesterday, 57,923 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients remained in hospital yesterday. None is in intensive care.

Another 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

7

New cases

0

New cases in community

5

Imported cases

58,036

Total cases

28

Deaths

1

Discharged yesterday

44

In hospital

57,923

Total recovered