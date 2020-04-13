Seven new clusters and 167 unlinked cases among 233 new infections

The McDonald's outlet in Geylang East Central, which has been deep-cleaned and is closed for business.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 233 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, the second highest number of infections to date.

There was no imported infection, and 51 cases were linked to known clusters and 15 linked to other cases.

Worryingly, a record 167 cases yesterday were unlinked - the highest in Singapore since the outbreak began. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Out of that number, 141 are work permit holders who are mostly residing in dormitories, work sites and other living quarters, said MOH.

Seven new clusters have also been identified as the total number of infections reached 2,532.

Four are foreign workers dormitories - Acacia Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, 36 Woodlands Industrial Park E1 and Kallang Dormitory - making it a total of 14 of such clusters.

The other three clusters are burger joint Black Tap at Marina Bay Sands, a construction site at 9 Penang Road and the McDonald's outlets at Lido, Forum The Shopping Mall and Parklane.

The fast-food company had earlier issued a statement announcing five of its employees had tested positive for the virus at the outlets, including one at its Geylang East Central outlet.

They have since been quarantined in medical facilities.

All other employees at the branches have been told by the company to isolate themselves with a 14-day leave of absence.

The four outlets have also been deep-cleaned and closed till further notice.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post last night that the number of infections among work permit holders and foreign workers staying in dormitories has increased sharply recently.

"This is likely to continue going up, especially as we undertake more aggressive testing of workers at the dormitories," he wrote, adding that there is a comprehensive strategy to take care of the workers and contain the virus in dormitories.

He said that while circuit breaker measures are in place to slow down the spread of the virus, its full effects will be seen only in the next one to two weeks.

"So let's press on with our efforts to stay home, minimise contact with others and break the transmission chain in our community," he said.

DISCHARGED

Another 32 patients have been discharged, making a total of 560 recoveries.

There are 976 cases still in hospital, with most stable or improving, while 31 are in critical condition in intensive care.

There are also 988 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for the virus, and they are being isolated and cared for at community facilities, added MOH.

By the numbers

233 New cases

8 Death

167 New unlinked cases

560 Total discharged

2532 Total cases

976 Total in hospital

32 Discharged yesterday

31 In intensive care unit