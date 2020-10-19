Seven new Covid-19 cases, one in the community

There were two new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection reported yesterday - one unlinked community case and one in a workers' dormitory, said the Ministry of Health.

There were also five imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in the country.

These seven new cases take Singapore's total number of Covid-19 infections to 57,911.

The sole community case reported yesterday was a 40-year-old male Bangladeshi national who works as a technician. The man had not gone to work after he first developed symptoms on Wednesday last week.

He was later detected through community testing of all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

The patient also took a serological test that came back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

Among the new cases reported yesterday, only two were symptomatic. The five asymptomatic cases were detected from proactive screening and surveillance.

IMPORTED

Of the imported cases, four are currently employed in Singapore. Two of them are female work permit holders aged 40 and 27. Both arrived from the Philippines.

The other two are a 32-year-old male work pass holder who arrived from Greece and a 48-year-old male work pass holder from France.

The remaining case is a 17-year-old male student pass holder from Guatemala.

The single case reported in the dormitories yesterday was detected through fortnightly routine testing of workers staying there.

Nine more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

This brings the number of people who have fully recovered to 57,807.

By the numbers

7

New cases

1

New case in community

5

Imported cases

57,911

Total cases

28

Deaths

9

Discharged yesterday

40

In hostpotal

57,807

Total recovered