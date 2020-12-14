Seven new Covid-19 infections, all imported

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,320.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from the community or within workers' dormitories.

MOH said the seven imported cases comprised one permanent resident (PR), one work pass holder, four work permit holders and a dependant's pass holder.

The PR, a 13-year-old girl, returned from India.

Of the five employed here, one is a 33-year-old work pass holder. She is an Indian national who arrived from India.

The other four are work permit holders. One, a 38-year-old Filipino woman, arrived from the Philippines.

Two are Indian nationals from India - a 34-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.

INDONESIA

The final work permit holder is a 26-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining imported patient is a dependant's pass holder - a 36-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived from Indonesia.

All seven were asymptomatic when they were tested.

The MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress, adding that all identified close contacts of the patients have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 11 cases discharged yesterday, 58,193 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 21 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 62 were recuperating in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

