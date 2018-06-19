Seven North-South Line stations to close earlier

Seven stations along the North-South Line (NSL) will close earlier every Friday and Saturday in July.

The stations - Bukit Gombak, Choa Chu Kang, Yew Tee, Kranji, Marsiling, Woodlands and Admiralty - will close at around 11pm on the two days.

This is to intensify ongoing railway maintenance and improvement works in the north-western sector of the NSL, train operator SMRT said yesterday.

The seven stations will have unchanged opening times as "SMRT has assessed that the additional engineering hours from early closures are sufficient" for the maintenance works.

During the early closures, there will be regular train services between Sembawang and Marina South Pier stations, while train services between Jurong East and Bukit Batok will operate at longer service intervals of up to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service 11 will ply the affected stretch of the NSL and stop at designated bus stops near the seven stations.

"As the timings of the last trains to depart affected stations along the NSL are different, commuters are advised to check for station-specific timings on SMRT's trains website and social media platforms when planning their journeys on affected dates," the train operator added.