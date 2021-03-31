Seven Singaporeans among 26 imported infections

There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,347.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in the Republic, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All of them were asymptomatic, and were detected through MOH's proactive screening and surveillance.

RETURNED

The imported cases included seven Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from Bangladesh, India, Qatar, Spain and Britain.

There were three student's pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India.

Another two were work pass holders who travelled from India and Nepal. There were also seven work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Five of the seven were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining four patients were short-term visit pass holders.

Two of them travelled from India to visit their family members while two were in Singapore for work projects, said MOH.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 60,123 people have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

26 New cases

0 New cases in community

26 Imported cases

60,347 Total cases

30 Deaths

7 Discharged yesterday

37 In hospital

60,123 Total recovered