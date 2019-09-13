Seven teens arrested at Singapore Boys’ Home for unruly behaviour

Seven residents from the Singapore Boys' Home were arrested for unruly behaviour and vandalism on Tuesday.

The residents flipped the beds in their dormitories and threw objects out of their rooms, making a ruckus in the process.

Some of them damaged the televisions and basins in the rooms, a police spokesman told The New Paper. He said the police received a call for assistance at 10.05pm and they are investigating the incident.

In a statement to TNP, a Ministry of Social and Family Development spokesman said the situation at the home stabilised within two hours and no one was injured.

The Singapore Boys' Home, which houses at-risk teenage boys aged between 12 and 19, is a residential home in Jurong West run by the ministry.

The Straits Times reported that residents living near the home said they became aware of a commotion on Tuesday that lasted more than an hour from around 10pm.

Mr Hashim Abdul Rahman, 60, said: "It was quite loud at night and there was a lot of banging and people shouting. We could see people running in some of the rooms."

His Housing Board flat is across the road from the home.

Yesterday, two 17-year-old boys who were involved in a riot at the home last September appeared in court.

They were part of a group of residents that damaged property and attacked two male staff and a 44-year-old auxiliary police officer.

In September 2016, 26 residents of the home were arrested by the police for unlawful assembly.

They smashed light tubes and threw furniture out of the windows to try to stage an escape.