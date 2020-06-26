Seven vehicles involved in Pasir Ris accident

The aftermath of an accident involving a taxi, a motorcycle, a lorry and four cars at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Drive 8 yesterday morning. One of the drivers, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police were alerted at 11.25am to the accident involving a taxi, a motorcycle, a lorry and four cars at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Drive 8.

One of the drivers, a 57-year-old woman, was conscious as she was taken to Changi General Hospital, said the police in a statement.

Investigations are ongoing.

A video circulating online shows two vehicles - one red and another white - overturned on the four-lane road, while cars enter the filter lane on the left and drive past.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News quoted one of the drivers, a 72-year-old retiree who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, as saying that he was waiting at a red light when a red car hit his vehicle from the rear.

It then rammed into other vehicles before flipping on its side.

Mr Tan said the woman driver of the red car was trapped.

A few other drivers helped rescue her.

She told them she was fine, but looked exhausted and bloodied, he said.

Mr Shanmuga Sundarapandian, 34, who runs a grocery store called RGG Stores nearby, told The New Paper he was working when he heard a crash and went out to see what had happened.

People on their way to the MRT station nearby stopped to watch as the police and SCDF personnel assisted those who were injured, he said.

According to him, the roads were cleared in about half an hour and there was no traffic jam. - OSMOND CHIA