Singapore

Seven women arrested in operation against massage establishments

The seven women, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested on Wednesday for offences under the Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
David Sun
Feb 15, 2019 06:00 am

The police arrested seven women on Wednesday during an enforcement operation against massage establishments.

Officers from the Central Police Division conducted the operation against the establishments along Upper Cross Street, Horne Road, Bali Lane and Serangoon Road.

Three unlicensed massage establishments were detected during the operation, and the women, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they will not hesitate to take action against offenders.- DAVID SUN

David Sun

