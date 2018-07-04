Severely disabled people can soon withdraw cash from Medisave

People who are severely disabled will be allowed to dip into their Medisave accounts for cash from 2020 - provided they or their spouse have at least $5,000 in their accounts.

This is the first time members can withdraw cash from Medisave since it was set up in 1984 as part of Central Provident Fund contributions to defray hospital bills.

The bigger the sum in their accounts, the more the members will be able to withdraw.

For example. those with $5,000 in their Medisave accounts will be able to take out $50 a month. On the other hand, those with $20,000 or more in their Medisave accounts will be able to withdraw $200 a month.

Separately, a fund is being set up to help needy disabled people.

Explaining the rationale to allow cash withdrawals from Medisave, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said: "When a Singaporean is facing severe disability and, at the same time, facing financial difficulties, I feel that we can afford to be more flexible."

He said this change will not result in higher Medisave contributions.

Those deemed severely disabled will be able to dip into their accounts from the age of 30.

Potentially half the population would be able to draw on this facility in their lifetime.

Mr Gan also revealed that from 2020, a new safety net called ElderFund will provide needy disabled people up to $250 a month for their long-term care needs.

The money could, for example, help pay for the cost of home care or daycare services as well as necessities such as adult diapers.

The same year, a long-term disability insurance called CareShield Life will kick in and be made compulsory for people aged 40 years and younger. It will pay those who are severely disabled at least $600 a month for life.

Another two million people, aged 41 years and older when CareShield Life is launched in 2020, will be encouraged to join the scheme that is optional for them.

Those aged 42 to 51 years in 2021 who are on ElderShield400 will be automatically enrolled in CareShield Life. They have until December 2023 to opt out with no penalty.

ElderShield400, offered by three insurance companies, provides $400 a month for up to six years for people who are severely disabled.

Those on the scheme who seek to upgrade to CareShield Life will need to pay higher premiums for 10 years or up to the age of 67, whichever is longer.

Those who are on the older ElderShield300 or who do not have ElderShield coverage may also join CareShield Life if they pay an additional "catch-up premium" over 10 years to bring them to the level of those on ElderShield400.

