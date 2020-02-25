Sex predator rostered underage girls to perform sex acts on him

Preying on four young girls, the serial sex offender kept a weekly roster for them to satisfy his sexual cravings.

Simon Wong Choy Chuan, 32, had already been jailed for 6½ years in 2013 after pretending to be possessed to make five minors perform sex acts on him.

Yesterday, he admitted to preying on four underage girls upon his release, this time convincing them he was a gang leader and a clairvoyant.

Wong was convicted of four charges of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16.

Another 16 similar charges and eight charges under the Children and Young Persons Act were taken into consideration.

Wong committed the offences from September 2017 to February 2018, while working part-time at his mother's maid agency.

In August 2017, he became acquainted with a 15-year-old girl on Facebook and lied that he was 21.

They began a relationship in September 2017, and he made her perform sex acts on him. Three months later, he asked her to introduce other girls to him.

The girl introduced her friends, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, to Wong.

He told them he was a gang leader and asked all four girls to join his gang and pay him $10 a day in exchange for protection from being bullied in school.

The girls agreed and gave Wong $130 in total.

He then made the first victim teach her friends how to perform sex acts.

CLAIRVOYANT

He also persuaded the girls into complying with his sexual demands by claiming he was a clairvoyant and that misfortune would befall their friend if they did not perform the acts.

The girls complied and performed sex acts on him at various carparks and staircases till one of the victims made a police report on Feb 14, 2018.

The victims were all sent to the Child Guidance Clinic for an intellectual assessment, and three of them were found to have intelligence in the extremely low and low average ranges.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling told the court that Wong came up with a weekly roster for the girls, and he would hold meetings with them once a week, during which time the offences occurred.

She added that he was assessed to be at high risk of sexually reoffending towards young teenage girls and urged the court to call for a corrective training suitability report.

Wong has been remanded for almost two years and is expected to be back in court on March 3 for a sentencing hearing.

For each charge of sexually penetrating a minor under the age of 16, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.

If sentenced to corrective training, he will not be eligible for the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.