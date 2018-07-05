Sex worker jailed for threatening to spread nude photos of customer

A sex worker who threatened to circulate the photographs of a naked man who paid her for sexual services was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail for criminal intimidation yesterday.

Benitha, 26, used her phone to take pictures of the 27-year-old Indian national without his knowledge.

She threatened to scald him with hot water when he found out and tried to snatch her phone away.

The court heard that on Sept 30 last year, the man contacted Benitha and agreed to pay her $400 for two hours of sexual services.

They met that day around 4pm in a Hotel 81 room in Balestier Road.

When Benitha arrived, the man paid her and proceeded to take a shower.

He did not know that she took a photo of him while he was in the shower.

Later, she asked him to lie naked on the bed and took another photo without his knowledge.

Benitha seemed uninterested in having sex, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chin Jincheng said.

DEMAND

When the man decided to leave, she demanded a further $600.

He refused and told her she could keep the $400 even though they did not have sex.

But she showed him the photos on her phone and threatened to circulate them on the Internet unless she got another $600.

Shocked, he tried to snatch the phone but failed.

Benitha then picked up the kettle and threatened to scald him.

The man relented. Benitha followed him when he went to a nearby automated teller machine.

There, she abruptly demanded $1,000 instead of $600.

The victim pleaded with Benitha, telling her he did not have $1,000, and she finally agreed to $700 instead.

He gave her the money and asked Benitha, who told him she was Singaporean, to delete the photos in his presence, and she did.

He later reported the matter to the police.

The court heard Benitha has returned $700 to the man.

She could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined, or received both punishments.

- JAN LEE