Sex workers abused by customers but fear reporting crimes

More sex workers are reporting incidents of abuse and assault, usually by their customers.

Project X, a non-governmental organisation that works with sex workers here, said it handled 109 cases involving abuse last year, a 58 per cent rise from the 69 cases in 2017.

Out of the 109 cases, it documented 33 cases that could have been reported to the police.

But only seven were eventually reported, with the complainants in the remaining 26 cases choosing not to do so out of fear.

Project X executive director Vanessa Ho, 30, told The New Paper that many sex workers are afraid they will be arrested or deported if they admit to providing sexual services.

"We have documented cases where sex workers were not taken seriously when they reported a crime, and were deported immediately after," she said.

"Dangerous men are now roaming free because of all this fear."

The report found that customers were cited as the abusers in 49 per cent of the cases.

The three top cases last year were harassment with 19 cases, physical assault (16) and financial violence (also 19), which includes non-payment for services, theft and use of counterfeit money.

Harassment often involves customers who do not know how to take no for an answer, resort to stalking, or even reporting sex workers to the police for crimes they did not commit.

"Harassment can also include taking of spycam photos and videos and posting them online without the worker's consent while physical assault includes being punched, choked, and being restrained against her will," Ms Ho added.

"We spread the word about the modus operandi of abusers so that sex workers will be careful when interacting (with) or selecting their clients."

There have been several recent reports of sex workers being targeted and abused.

In one, a couple who stole from and robbed prostitutes were jailed earlier this year. One sex worker was threatened with a chopper and rod and made to strip as they robbed her.

They had specifically targeted foreign prostitutes in the belief that they would be less likely to make a police report.

JAILED FOR ASSAULT

Last month, a man was jailed for assaulting three sex workers who refused to have sex with him unless he paid first.

The prosecution had called his acts reprehensible, citing a High Court ruling that said all women have an inviolable right to be respected and to say no.

Speaking to The New Paper on condition of anonymity, a sex worker described the man as scary and said she has been warning other sex workers about him on social media.

"Six of the sex workers who contacted me said they had actually encountered this guy already or that their friends had, so I came to know of even more cases of him contacting sex workers, showing up and trying to obtain sex without payment and in some cases assaulting the women," she said.

Ms Ho said that Project X tries to educate sex workers about their legal rights as many have no idea what constitutes rape or harassment.

"We provide emotional support and counselling to victims of crimes, and encourage them to report their case if their circumstances allow," said Ms Ho.

But many sex workers are reluctant to do so, she added.

"As such, we make it a point to accompany sex workers to the police station to provide the emotional support and assist in the reporting of the incident."

Ms Ho also said some sex workers who were arrested complained about being abused, usually verbally, by police officers.

Most of these cases go unreported, she added.

Citing a rare case three years ago where a police report was made, Ms Ho said she spent an hour convincing the woman to do so after she alleged she was dragged around and abused with vulgarities in an attempt to make her confess to being a sex worker.

Ms Ho said the case was closed after a few months of investigation with no action taken against the officers.

Responding to queries from TNP, a police spokesman said they take all reports seriously, including those from sex workers alleging abuse.

"The police will assess the facts and circumstances of each case and take necessary actions where appropriate," she added.

"Members of the public are encouraged to come forward and lodge a police report should they become victims of crime."