SFA recalls mushroom products over excessive sulphur dioxide

Five types of mushroom products are being recalled after sampling has shown them to contain excessive levels of sulphur dioxide, which could potentially induce allergic reactions.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Saturday that it is recalling:

• Batches of "Jia Peng Dried Stinkhorn without cap and net" and "Long Heishan Dried Stinkhorn with cap and net", imported from China by M&G Supplies, with best before dates of October 2020;

• Batches of "Fei Long Pai" bamboo fungus, imported from Hong Kong by Bing Sheng, with best before dates of June 13, 2021;

• "Long Teng Pai" bamboo fungus, imported from China by Yuan Sang, with best before dates of Dec 30, 2020;

• All batches of "Hong Ma" bamboo fungus, imported by Teck Sang.

The recall is ongoing.

In a separate release on April 30, SFA said it is recalling two brands of bamboo fungus, "Xiong Mao Pai" and "Fei Long Pai", after excessive sulphur dioxide levels were detected.

"Xiong Mao Pai" and "Fei Long Pai" were imported from China by Guangdong Import & Export and Teck Sang, respectively. All batches of the "Xiong Mao Pai" brand are affected by the recall, while "Fei Long Pai" batches with best before dates of Nov 18, 2021 are affected.

"Excessive levels of sulphite in food could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting," SFA warned.

Consumers who have bought the products should avoid consuming them and should contact the importers for inquiries and for exchange or refund.