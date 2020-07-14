SFA takes action against Golden Mile eatery after roaches spotted

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is taking enforcement action against a mookata restaurant at Golden Mile Complex after a customer spotted cockroaches crawling all over a drinks dispenser machine.

An eyewitness told citizen journalism website Stomp that she visited Y Cube Mookata Buffet for dinner on July 3 and was horrified with what she saw.

"I noticed the drinks dispenser was crawling with tiny and large cockroaches," she said.

"I tried to inform the manager... he said that the machine was not operated for a long time during the circuit breaker.

"So he means they didn't bother to clean or wipe the sticky stuff off of the machine during the whole circuit breaker?

"What kind of hygiene practice is this?"

The eyewitness said the manager was about to walk away because the restaurant was busy, but she asked him if he expected her to kill the cockroaches for him.

"A staff member took a piece of tissue and killed a cockroach without disinfecting the area afterwards.

"I wanted to brush it off and continue with dinner, but there were more cockroaches crawling out and I called for the manager again. He asked if I wanted to move the table away from the drinks dispenser.

"I would have really appreciated it if he had changed my seats or removed the entire machine but he continued to ignore me afterwards. I really hope the restaurant owner does something about this."

In response to a Stomp query, the SFA said it had carried out an inspection after receiving feedback.

An SFA spokesman told Stomp: "Under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, operators of SFA-licensed premises are to ensure that the premises is free of infestation by rodents, cockroaches or other vermin.

"SFA inspected the food establishment upon receiving feedback. We are taking enforcement action against the operator for the hygiene lapses detected."

The agency said it had directed the operator to activate its pest control operator and to rectify the lapses detected.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices," the agency added.