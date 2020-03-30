SG Clean Ambassadors Network launched to promote hygiene

A network of SG Clean ambassadors has been launched to coordinate efforts to promote personal hygiene and social responsibility in a bid to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor, who launched the initiative yesterday, said: "SG Clean ambassadors can spread (the message) to their friends and family members and to patrons that they may meet."

The SG Clean Ambassadors Network comprises volunteers and partners committed to driving awareness about SG Clean, a nationwide movement encouraging habits and social norms towards keeping the country clean.

Volunteers can register their interest with the National Environment Agency and get training materials from the agency to become SG Clean ambassadors.

The public is encouraged to keep all surroundings ventilated and clean, and to practise safe distancing measures in public places such as hawker centres and coffee shops by standing at least 1m apart from one another when queueing.

Safe distancing measures may be inconvenient, but they are important and necessary to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, added Dr Khor, who was speaking at a coffee shop in Bukit Batok West.

If hawker centres and coffee shops are too crowded, buy food to take away instead, she said, adding: "It's actually for your own safety."

Anyone who intentionally sits less than 1m from another person in a public place or on a seat marked as not to be occupied, or who stands less than 1m away from another person in a queue, may be found guilty of an offence. They can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.