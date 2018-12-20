SGH patient given overdose of anaesthetic died of natural causes: Inquiry

An elderly patient warded at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was accidentally given 10 times the anaesthetic prescribed, but this did not appear to have directly contributed to her death, said a coroner.

Yesterday, an inquiry into the death of Madam Chow Fong Heng, 86, revealed that she was supposed to have been given 4.17ml of intravenous lignocaine per hour. But a staff nurse, identified only as Staff Nurse C in court documents, mistakenly keyed "41.7" into the IV smart pump used to infuse lignocaine into Madam Chow.

Coroner Marvin Bay said the overdose did not appear to have directly contributed to or hastened Madam Chow's death.

He said she had a history of ailments including hypertension and end-stage renal disease, and found that she died of natural causes.

But, he stressed that there are areas of concern in this case.

He said: "Nurse C, in explaining her error, indicated that she had no experience and limited exposure to the pump machine, but was nevertheless allowed to operate it.

"She had, of course, made the gross error in calculations with regard to the amount of lignocaine administered, apparently confusing the application of units of 'milligram' and 'millilitre'... in giving Madam Chow a dose which was effectively 10 times the actual prescribed dose."

He noted that SGH has acknowledged shortcomings in the training and assessment of the competency of its nurses.

Madam Chow, who had been on dialysis, was admitted to SGH on May 24, 2016, after a special site on her left arm created to facilitate the procedure was found to be red with pus. Her bodily discharges were later found to contain pathogens.

Six days later, she was found to be suffering from a rapid heartbeat and a National Heart Centre doctor then prescribed lignocaine for her treatment.

Staff Nurse C made the mistake at 6.11am on May 31, leading to the overdose. The Renal Intermediate Care Centre was informed of the error about two hours later.

Coroner Bay said: "In the event of severe over dosages of lignocaine, the affected patient could develop seizures and central nervous system depression. A severe overdose can contribute to morbidity and mortality."

However, Madam Chow, who died on June 2, 2016, did not show any signs of seizures expected with lignocaine overdose. A forensic pathologist found that she died of multi organ failure and septicaemia (blood poisoning).