SGH patients can now pick up their medication from 11 Guardian stores

Patients from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) can now collect their medication from 11 designated Guardian stores, adding to a range of options for picking up prescriptions that offer greater convenience and accessibility, said the hospital.

More than 40 patients have used the service since it debuted last month, and Guardian may expand the number of stores on the scheme if customer feedback is good, said Ms Grace Chew, pharmacy practice manager at Guardian Health and Beauty.

To order their medications, patients must drop off their prescription forms at a Guardian outlet with a pharmacy, with at least three working days' notice.

The pharmacist will then place the order, which can be collected at one of the 11 stores, at a date and time of the patient's choosing.

All medications can be filled, aside from those that require refrigeration, or need to be administered immediately.

The cost of the medications is still paid to SGH, and an SMS will be sent to patients once their medical bill is ready for viewing on the SGH website or on SingHealth's Health Buddy app.

Payment can be made online or at any 7-Eleven stores or Singapore Post branches.

There are more than 80 Guardian stores with pharmacies, and the locations of the 11 were chosen based on SGH's medicine delivery service, which can be to homes or to 24-hour parcel lockers at selected SingHealth polyclinics.

Since the pandemic began, SGH's pharmacy department has seen "an exponential rise" in the number of medicine deliveries, from 2,500 a month to 23,000 currently, making up almost half of all outpatient prescriptions filled.

Ms Lim Ching Hui, pharmacy practice manager at SGH, said the partnership is in line with the goal to move beyond the hospital setting and enhance community care closer to one's home.

"We aim to provide more choices for self-collection, especially for patients and caregivers who are not available during SGH Pharmacy's opening hours, or find it inconvenient to travel to SGH just to collect medicine," said Ms Lim.