SGH ranked world's third best hospital by Newsweek

Singapore General Hospital was one of two hospitals from Asia in the list.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has been ranked the third best hospital in the world by Newsweek magazine, in part for its clinical research and "outstanding nursing".

It comes behind two American hospitals, the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.

The magazine said SGH, as a tertiary referral hospital with ancillary on-campus specialist centres, "provides affordable care for patients, leads patient-driven clinical research and provides undergraduate to postgraduate educational training for both students and medical professionals".

Professor Kenneth Kwek, SGH's chief executive officer, said: "We are humbled to be recognised for our medical and nursing care."

SGH, he said, has a strong tradition of working to improve the outcomes of patients through integrated clinical practice, innovation, cutting-edge research and new models of care.

"Our staff are passionate about healthcare and we continually challenge ourselves to do better for our patients, their family members and our staff," he added.

Of the 10 top hospitals chosen by the magazine's panel of doctors, medical professionals and administrators on four continents, four are from the US.

The only other hospital in Asia to make the list is the University of Tokyo Hospital, in eighth place. The hospital opened the trail-blazing Department of Disaster Medical Management, said the magazine.

TOP 10 HOSPITALS

1 Mayo Clinic, US

2 Cleveland Clinic, US

3 Singapore General Hospital

4 Johns Hopkins Hospital, US

5 Charite, Germany

6 Massachusetts General Hospital, US

7 Toronto General Hospital, Canada

8 University of Tokyo Hospital, Japan

9 Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland

10 Sheba Medical Centre, Israel