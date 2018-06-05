Shangr-La Hotel's vicinity declared 'special event area'

The Government has declared the Tanglin area surrounding the Shangri-La Hotel a "special event area" for the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While some observers said this has raised the likelihood of the hotel being the venue of the historic summit, others think the Shangri-La could be where one of the two men will be staying, or even a decoy.

The gazetted area is bordered by Dunearn, Paterson, Grange and Cluny roads. Observers pointed out that it covers other high-end hotels such as the St Regis and Four Seasons Hotel.

The Capella Hotel on Sentosa and The Fullerton Hotel have also been mentioned as either where Mr Trump and Mr Kim will stay or meet.

An order made on Sunday in the Government Gazette under the Public Order Act said the "special event area" will take effect from June 10 and run to June 14.

Signed by Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Pang Kin Keong, the order said the summit may consist of meetings between representatives of the two countries and includes "any lead-in activities and social events connected with the summit".

It added that private land in the gazetted area will not be part of the special event area.

In another order made on the same day by Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck, a smaller segment within the area was declared a "special zone". This will be where stricter security checks will take effect, also from June 10 to June 14.

People and vehicles who enter this area may be subject to spot checks. These include bag and body checks. They may be asked to produce identification details.

Drones and items such as flags, banners, signal flares and flammable materials will not be allowed within the area.

The Shangri-La Hotel has held major conferences over the years, including Asean summits and ministerial meetings, as well as the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, the latest of which ended on Sunday.

LEADERS

It has also hosted top US leaders such as Mr Barack Obama and Mr George H. W. Bush.

It was also the venue for the 2015 historic meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and then Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou.

This is the second time the Minister for Home Affairs has declared a special event under the Public Order Act since it was amended in April last year.

The first was during the 32nd Asean Summit, which ended on April 28.

The areas around the Istana and Shangri-La Hotel were designated "special event areas" on April 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, some residents of the affected area interviewed last night said the excitement of being within walking distance of the summit outweighs any inconvenience they may have to put up with.

Businesswoman Alice Fong, 34, who has lived in the area for most of her life, said: "The security searches have never affected me and my family and take at most a couple of minutes as it is unlikely that any of us carry any prohibited items around anyway."

The special zone also covers malls such as Forum The Shopping Mall and Tanglin Mall.

Businesses there will likely see a drop in footfall during the period, said Mr Pang Fu Wei, managing director of Mothercare, which has an outlet in Forum.

Ms Esther Ho, deputy director at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management, said while the summit coincides with the Great Singapore Sale, which kicks off on June 8, it is unlikely to cause much disruption.

"Most of the activities on Orchard Road are concentrated around the Ngee Ann City area, and it is the school holidays in any case so some Singaporeans may be away," she said. - Additional reporting by Lee Wen-Yi