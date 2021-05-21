Shangri-La Dialogue in June cancelled amid Covid situation

The Shangri-La Dialogue scheduled for June 4 and 5 here has been cancelled, the organisers announced yesterday.

A spokesman for the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said it was "with regret and sadness" that the security summit had to be called off.

It was previously announced that the dialogue would be a fully in-person event held within a bubble at the Shangri-La Hotel.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had confirmed his attendance, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been invited to headline the event as keynote speaker.

"Unfortunately, the global Covid-19 situation has recently deteriorated, in part because of the rise of infectious new Covid variants," said the IISS spokesman.

"In Singapore, there has been a rise in local cases, recently introduced new restrictions, and the prospect of further tightening cannot be ruled out - all of which creates uncertainty.

"Taken together, all of these various factors mean that holding an in-person Shangri-La Dialogue this year has become unviable."

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said it supported the decision to cancel the dialogue "due to the continued uncertainties surrounding the global and local Covid-19 situation".

'QUIETLY OPTIMISTIC'

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen also posted on Facebook, saying that earlier this year, IISS and Mindef had been "quietly optimistic" that control measures and mass vaccinations under way in many countries would allow for a physical meeting in the Republic next month.

On the cancellation, he said that although it was regrettable, "it is the responsible course, with the health and safety of the local community and participants as the foremost consideration".

Yesterday, the IISS spokesman noted that a "wide range" of defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from Asia, North America, the Middle East and Europe had confirmed their attendance.

Dr Ng said Singapore was heartened by the positive responses to the invitations, especially from Mr Suga and many defence ministers.

The IISS spokesman said the institute would plan for the return of the full in-person dialogue in the middle of next year.

The cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue and World Economic Forum leaves the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, scheduled for Nov 16 to 19, as the only signature event on Singapore's calendar this year.

If it proceeds, the conference will gather government leaders and top businessmen around the world - including Tesla boss Elon Musk - to discuss the global challenges of the day.