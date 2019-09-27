Shanmugam: AGC to appeal verdict of 'minor intrusion' molest case

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) intends to appeal against the verdict in the case involving molester, Terence Siow Kai Yuan.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 27), Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam revealed that AGC officers disagreed with the verdict and intend to appeal.

Mr Shanmugam added this was consistent with his own views.

On Wednesday (Sept 25), Siow, 23, a student from the National University of Singapore (NUS), was given 21 months’ probation for one count of molest.

The New Paper had reported another two charges for molest were taken into consideration.

The Applied Mathematics undergraduate had molested a woman twice on a train and once at Serangoon MRT Station, last year.

He also admitted he had been committing such acts since he enrolled in NUS in 2016.

During sentencing, the prosecution had urged the court to jail him for six weeks.

But this was rejected by District Judge, Jasvender Kaur, who had determined the acts to be minor intrusions.

She had also noted the probation report found Siow suitable for probation as he had strong family support and his academic results showed he had the potential to excel in life.

There was public outrage following TNP’s report on his case yesterday with many questioning why he had avoided jail time because of his grades.

The victim, Ms Karmen Siew, 28, outed herself on social media, yesterday, and voiced her disappointment at his lenient sentence.

In his post today, Mr Shanmugam noted the public’s reaction, and said he too was surprised by the verdict

He said Ms Siew’s father had written to him.

Mr Shanmugam said as a parent himself, he understood how the victim and her parents must feel.

The minister however, warned that the public should avoid casting aspersions on the judge.

“People are entitled to express their views, unhappiness, with the verdict, and their feelings that the punishment is inadequate,” he wrote.

But he added while people felt strongly about the case, they should avoid casting aspersions on judges as they were doing their duty to the best of their abilities.

He also urged the public to let the Appeal Court look into the matter.

And if the decision from the appeal is decided, and society believes the law should deliver a different outcome, then Parliament will have to deal with that by changing the law.

He added: “And people know – in Singapore, the Government will move, and put legislation before Parliament to consider.”

Commenting on his post, Ms Siew thanked the minister on his Facebook page.

She wrote: “It was difficult to wait one year, only to get no closure on the matter.”