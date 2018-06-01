Sharing their grandparents’ stories for National Day

Miss Diyanah Shaihah Ramdam never knew her late grandfather had joined a gang in an effort to stop the 1964 racial riots until she interviewed her grandmother for the Stories From Our Grandparents project.

Organised by the National Youth Achievement Award's (NYAA) Gold Award Holders' Alumni (Gaha), this initiative hopes to celebrate the achievements of our founding generation by publishing a collection of stories.

Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East student, Miss Diyanah, 18, was approached by her teacher to contribute her grandmother's story to the project.

Miss Diyanah's grandmother, Madam Jameah Kastubi, 69, remembers riding a bus during the racial riots in 1964.

Protesters began throwing rubbish at the vehicle. A curfew was soon set and she had to stay at home.

Miss Diyanah was shocked to learn that her grandfather was a gang member.

"I was shocked when I found out my late grandfather had been arrested by the police although he was not involved in the riot. They even went to my grandmother's home to conduct yearly spot checks on my grandfather to make sure he was not with any gangs."

She added: "It is important to hear two sides of the same story. It makes it more believable, and that is why this project is important."

Mr James Soh, NYAA Council's executive director, told The New Paper that Gaha aims to publish 100 stories under Singapore's Founders' Memorial project.

These stories will be published in a book in August to commemorate National Day.

ITE College East student, Miss Tan Wen Qi Bernice, 18, interviewed her grandfather, Mr Goh Leng Chwee, 83.

He was a child during World War II, but he could still recall how his family suffered during the Japanese Occupation.

Miss Tan said: "What shocked me most was that he and his family had to travel a great distance to escape from the Japanese by hiding in kampungs.

"I did not know about that."

Miss Tan now feels closer to him and admires his resilience and positivity despite those challenging times.

Gaha has collected more than 140 stories since the project started about three months ago.