Sharon Au reluctant to leave 'little cocoon' after SHN is cut short

(Left) Sharon Au practising the violin while serving her stay-home notice. (Right) Fiona Fussi rented a stationary bicycle so she could do spin classes in her hotel room.

With only a few more days left to her 21-day stay-home notice (SHN), Sharon Au was comfortably ensconced in her hotel room and had yet to feel sick of the isolation.

The former actress-host even documented herself practising the violin, guitar and keyboard while dressed up in gowns on her Instagram account, which has 123,000 followers.

The 45-year-old was planning to serve her quarantine in style till June 28 at a hotel in Orchard Road since arriving in Singapore from Paris, where she is based, on June 7.

She is back home to visit her mother, which she does every year.

Although she had dreaded the experience at first, when Au received a text from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority yesterday at 1.30pm that her SHN was going to be cut short and she could check out today, she felt reluctant to leave her current peace and quiet.

The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that new travellers arriving from higher-risk countries or regions will be serving a 14-day SHN instead of a 21-day one at dedicated facilities. Affected travellers who are currently serving SHN will have their period reviewed and be informed of check-out arrangements separately.

Au told The New Paper yesterday while she was packing her bags: "I got used to my solitude... My little cocoon here is sufficient."

She even contemplated staying until June 28 as planned since she had already paid $3,300 for the accommodation, but her mother told her to "not be mad".

REFUND

The hotel will be refunding her for the four days.

Nevertheless, Au - who has tested negative for Covid-19 three times - is excited to see her mother, who was "desperately packing" to ready the home for her daughter.

This is Au's second SHN experience. She returned to Singapore in July last year and served SHN at Marina Bay Sands, which she did not need to pay for.

Au had resolved to remain positive and focused and not feel miserable, so she occupied herself with various activities.

She has been keeping fit on her stationary bicycle that she rented from happyshn.com for $160 and practising yoga.

Local model Fiona Fussi, 25, who is serving a 21-day SHN at Sheraton Towers Singapore after recently working in Paris, will get to check out today as well.

But unlike Au, she said on Instagram - where she has 148,000 followers - that she felt "stressed" and "unsettled" after being quarantined for 18 days.