Shatec non-teaching staff member, 67, the only new community case

A 67-year-old Singaporean man, who is a non-teaching staff member at hospitality school Shatec, has been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection and is the only new case in the community as of noon yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the case had been detected as a result of an expanded testing regime.

The man had symptoms from July 6 and was confirmed to have the infection on Saturday. He had gone to work at Shatec in Bukit Batok between those days.

MOH also announced one imported case involving a permanent resident who returned to Singapore from India on July 6, and had been tested while serving a 14-day stay-home notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up another 176 new Covid-19 cases, taking Singapore's total to 45,961 as of noon yesterday.

Of the new cases, 96 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing. No new clusters were announced.

Four dormitories have been cleared through aggressive testing of migrant workers, and the clusters have now been closed, said MOH.

The dormitories are at Mandai Lodge I (460 Mandai Road), 10 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #03-32, 3 Sungei Kadut Street 6, and 9 Defu South Street 1.

They now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious that MOH listed yesterday were Rivervale Mall (11 Rivervale Crescent) and Jurong Point's Lenskart outlet (1 Jurong West Central 2). The list can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified, and that there was no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The average number of new cases in the community per day increased to 16 in the past week, from 10 in the week before.

The average number of unlinked cases in the community per day also increased, to eight in the past week, from five the week before.

A total of 259 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 42,271.

By the numbers

178 New cases

26 Deaths

1 New cases in community

42271 Total recovered

45961 Total cases

182 Total in hospital

259 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit