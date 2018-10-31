She has deeper sense of purpose after career switch

After working in the supply chain industry for two years, Ms Jeyaragini Davindran, 30, realised she did not want to spend the rest of her career analysing figures and churning out reports.

Ms Jeyaragini, now an assistant teacher at Mulberry Learning Centre, decided to make a career switch to early childhood education last year.

She said: "I am just not a person who can sit in front of the computer for eight hours. I wanted a job with challenges and changes that motivate me."

When she thought about her strengths and passions, the extrovert realised she enjoyed being around children.

She said: "I already had a passion to work with kids. Being with my nephew is always fun, and I have always been curious to see how children develop and what influences them."

She came across what was then known as Workforce Singapore's (WSG) Work Trial, which arranged for her to be attached to Mulberry Learning Centre as an assistant teacher trainee for two weeks.

Now enhanced and known as the Career Trial, the programme is part of WSG's Adapt and Grow initiative and allows participants to gain work experience with a host company, as well as receive training allowance of $7.50 to $15 an hour for up to three months and a retention incentive of up to $1,500.

Ms Jeyaragini's new career has instilled a deeper sense of purpose in her.

"It is not just teaching, we are nurturing them beyond academics. We are developing social skills, planting imagination. It is enriching," said Ms Jeyaragini.

She also completed a part-time Workforce Skills Qualifications Professional Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education in May, under WSG's Place and Train Programme.

Her diploma was sponsored by the learning centre, where she is serving a one-year bond.

Ms Lynn Ng, group director of WSG's Careers Connect Group, said: "To help Singaporean jobseekers explore new career options or return to the workforce, the Career Trial was introduced to offer both jobseekers and employers an opportunity to assess job fit before locking in employment arrangements.

"In doing so, jobseekers will have a better understanding of the industry and job requirements, which will help them decide if they should make the transition into a new career field."

