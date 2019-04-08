She showcases disabled athletes in documentary Boccia

Ms Natalie Tjahja manages the Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation – named after her seven-year-old daughter who died from lung disease in Singapore in 2006.

The foundation helps sick children fulfil their wishes.

And at 48, the Indonesian has become a film-maker.

In November 2017, Ms Tjahja was introduced to boccia by a team manager from Malaysia.

It is a sport similar to lawn bowls and petanque and is generally played by disabled people.

Players throw coloured balls towards a white ball, called the jack, to get them as close as they can.

Ms Tjahja wanted more people to know about the sport and decided to make a documentary to showcase it.

Titled Boccia, the documentary is about the sport and the talent of the disabled athletes.

The 35-minute documentary will premiere on April 28 in Indonesia, and Ms Tjahja, who is the director, is looking to screen it in Singapore.

Film-makers from countries such as Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand supported her by volunteering their services, such as animation and illustration.

With their help, she was able to showcase the talents of the boccia players.

One of the athletes featured in the documentary is Singaporean Neo Kah Whye, 22, who has cerebral palsy with dystonia.

It is a condition that causes involuntary muscle contractions that affects one in six people with cerebral palsy.

He told The New Paper on March 13: "There are a lot of mind games. It is not simply just throwing the ball to hit the jack.

"You must think about the next step, the strategy - which hand does your opponent throw with."

Mr Ali Daud, 55, Singapore's chef de mission at the 2018 Asian Para Games and a former athlete who is visually impaired, told TNP: "I spoke with many of the boccia athletes and I came to realise that actually it's not about the game itself.

"It is about passion, it is about heart."