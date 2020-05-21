She uses experience at sea to help family spend Hari Raya differently

Even as this year's Ramadan proves to be more challenging with circuit breaker measures and mosque closures,the isolation from family and friends is not new for Ms Siti Nurfatehah Maung Tin Soe, 23.

The chief officer at PACC Offshore Services Holdings, spent Ramadan out at sea, away from her loved ones, to safeguard Singapore's waters three years ago.

As a deck cadet back then, Ms Siti said it was tough missing important family moments.

"While on board, I missed the festive vibe I felt back home. I missed breaking fast together with friends and going to the mosque for prayers together."

While her mother was initially worried, as it was Ms Siti's first Ramadan away from home, her family and friends were supportive and kept in contact with her through text messages.

It also helped that her family members were aware of what her job entailed so they were understanding.

Ms Siti said: "I pointed them to the website by the Maritime Singapore Connect Office, a unit under the Singapore Maritime Foundation, which introduces people to the maritime industry and jobs."

This year, Ms Siti has been working 8am to 5pm shifts from Monday to Friday so she is able to have pre-dawn and break fast meals with her family.

She aims to use her 2017 experience to help her family get used to spending a more subdued Ramadan and Hari Raya, away from relatives.

Said Ms Siti: "I have learnt that it is important to stay positive.

"While I had to miss special family moments, I knew I would still be able to meet them after, just not at that moment.

"While on board, I made sure to drop messages and calls to my loved ones, and we can still do that now.

"We may not be able to be physically together, but there are always video calls, phone calls and messages to help us stay connected."