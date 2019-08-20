Shell launches electric vehicle charging service here

Shell has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging service, making it the first fuel retailer to do so in Singapore.

Yesterday, it unveiled the Shell Recharge service at its station in Sengkang.

The service features 50kW rapid DC chargers that can provide a charge from zero to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.

It currently costs $0.55 per kWh, and the chargers are compatible with most EVs here.

Shell Recharge will be available at nine other Shell stations by October.

These stations will be in Ang Mo Kio, Yishun, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok West, Boon Lay, Alexandra, Newton Hooper, Havelock and Paya Lebar PIE.

Shell said a study it commissioned found that more than half of Singaporeans do not want to use or buy an EV because they think there are not enough charging stations here. The study also found that Singaporeans want to grab a coffee or a snack while waiting for their cars to charge.