SHN cut from 21 to 14 days for those from high-risk places

Travellers arriving at Changi Airport. They are required to test themselves regularly.

All new travellers arriving from high-risk countries and regions from 11.59pm yesterday will serve a stay-home notice (SHN) of 14 days instead of 21 days.

However, they must take an antigen rapid test using self-test kits on the third, seventh and 11th days after arriving in Singapore. This new requirement will come into force at 11.59pm on Sunday.

They will still have to serve their SHN at dedicated facilities.

Travellers can collect the self-test kits when they reach the SHN facilities.

Higher-risk places include all countries or regions except Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, China and New Zealand.

Those serving SHN now will have their notice reviewed and will be informed of their check-out arrangements separately.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday that while there is increased transmissibility with the new variants of concern, it found no evidence - from both overseas and local data - that these variants come with longer incubation periods.

However, to identify potential infection cases early and provide infected travellers with appropriate medical care as soon as possible, travellers will be required to test themselves regularly.

This is on top of the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests they have to take on arrival in Singapore, and on day 14 of their arrival, before they finish their SHN.

MOH also said yesterday that travellers who were in Taiwan and Israel for 21 days immediately before arriving in Singapore will be allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN in their homes.

However, they must not have travelled to any other country or region in the last 21 days and must be living alone or only with household members who are also serving their SHN with the same travel history and duration of SHN.

Refund details are being worked out for travellers who are affected by these changes, and they will be informed.

Newly arrived migrant workers from higher-risk countries or regions and who are living in dormitories or working in the construction, marine and process sectors will continue to go through an additional seven-day stay after their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

This precautionary measure will further minimise any small risk of imported Covid-19 positive cases transmitting the virus in the dormitories or at the worksites which can result in large clusters. The rule will be regularly reviewed as the Covid-19 situation evolves.

New crew members from higher-risk countries or regions who are entering Singapore on a long-term permit to work on board a harbour craft or vessels operating in the Port of Singapore will undergo an additional seven-day stay and testing regime at a dedicated facility.