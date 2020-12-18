Shoebox Projects sees over 500 donations of gifts for needy kids

Mr Jesher Loi is grateful that so many people are taking part in the project.

The Shoebox Project has received more than 500 donations of shoe boxes with presents for children from families hit by pay cuts and retrenchments.

When Mr Jesher Loi came up with an idea to present children with gifts for Christmas, he never expected so much support and generosity from the public.

The inaugural Shoebox Project, which was launched on Dec 10 as a collaboration between home-grown cafe chain Ya Kun Kaya Toast and local charity Ray Of Hope, has received more than 500 donations of shoe boxes containing presents for children from families affected by pay cuts and retrenchments.

Both organisations previously joined hands to provide free kaya toast sets to needy families in September.

Mr Loi, the director of branding and market development at Ya Kun, told The New Paper: "I am very grateful. So many people just gave without asking questions.

"We didn't have an internal target because even if we received 20 boxes, we would be touching 20 lives."

He added: "I hope this will help the children have a wonderful Christmas and cheer up parents who may not be able to buy gifts (during this festive season)."

Members of the public can participate in The Shoebox Project by filling a shoe box with new toys and stationery before wrapping it and indicating the gender and age range of the intended recipient.

They can then drop the shoe box off at participating Ya Kun outlets by Dec 20, which will be delivered to the children before Christmas morning.

As the gifts remain wrapped until opening, Mr Tan En, Ray Of Hope's general manager, said challenges include ensuring every child receives a present that matches their profile as well as the quality and condition of the gifts, but he trusts donors have good hearts.

He said: "(This initiative) brings satisfaction to those who can donate and hope to those who receive."