Shoppers don masks as new rule kicks in

Signs, like this one at Sheng Siong supermarket in Junction 10, remind patrons that entry is denied to shoppers without masks.

Shoppers at wet markets, supermarkets and malls were donning masks yesterday as they went about buying groceries on the first day that wearing masks became compulsory at these premises.

A check at more than 10 markets and malls showed that patrons adhered to the stricter measures the Government has introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Regular fitness enthusiasts at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and MacRitchie Reservoir Park told The Straits Times that footfall has dropped.

Retiree Toh Kok Chuan, 68, who visits Bukit Timah Hill at least twice a month with his wife, said: "It is less crowded now. People are also more conscious about putting some distance between themselves."

Signs were put up at the entrances of malls and markets informing patrons that they will be denied entry if they did not have masks on.

Guards and social distancing ambassadors were also stationed to ensure shoppers comply with the stricter regulations.

BARRIER

An orange barrier circled Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, with a gap for entry and exit where two security officers ensured customers wore masks.

Some shoppers were caught unawares, like private tutor Derrick Yeo, 34, who went home to get a mask after he and his girlfriend reached Tiong Bahru market at about noon.

"I did not know that we needed to wear a mask to enter wet markets now," he said.

Mrs Jeannie Seet, 60, who was buying chicken at the market in Marine Terrace, said it was a good idea to make shoppers wear masks.

The sales manager said: "I have been wearing masks everywhere I go even before they announced this requirement."

Housewife Nurul Latif, 27, who had given birth recently, said it made her feel safer to see shoppers donning masks.

Ms Nurul, who was buying groceries for herself and nine family members at the Giant hypermart in Tampines, said it was her first trip out of the house in about two months, not counting the trip to the hospital when she was in labour.

"We are trying to stay at home. So we take turns, one at a time, when it comes to buying groceries," she added.

The supermarkets in Orchard Road were also quiet.

Three out of four supermarkets ST visited had no queues, with the exception at Japanese mart Don Don Donki at Orchard Central, where about 10 people waited in line to enter.

Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board said on Saturday that all customers visiting supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls must wear masks to protect their health and well-being, as well as that of other customers and staff at the premises.