Shorter hours for restaurants at Jewel

Starting today, restaurants at Jewel Changi Airport's fifth-storey Canopy Park will have shorter operating hours.

The new hours, stated by a spokesman, are from 9am to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays; and 10am to midnight Sundays to Thursdays.

Previously, restaurants on the fifth storey were expected to open daily from 9am to 3am.

The change, says the spokesman, is in line with the shorter opening hours for the attractions in Canopy Park - also effective from today.

The attractions will open from 10am to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays; and from 10am to midnight Sundays to Thursdays.

The operating hours for selected eateries and food kiosks in Basement 2 of the mall have also been updated and some will cease 24-hour operations.

On the changes, the Jewel spokesman said: "We have consistently engaged our tenants closely to review operations and the revision in operating hours for selected tenants is a result of the close consultation we have with them from day one of opening."

Businesses that The Straits Times spoke to say that sales during the wee hours do not contribute much to their total sales.

For example, Pow Sing restaurant - in Basement 2 of the mall - has adjusted its opening hours to open an hour later, from 7am to midnight daily.

A spokesman for the brand says: "Sales have been relatively stable for us, with a slight dip in early July, most probably because it is post- June school holidays.

"However, sales from breakfast and supper contribute less than 1 per cent of our total sales."

But one restaurant will stay open for an hour longer on the fifth storey.

Herit8ge, which serves Western cuisine with a local twist, will operate from 9am to 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays; and from 10am to 1am Sundays to Thursdays to capitalise on its newly obtained alcohol licence that allows it to sell alcoholic drinks till 3am.