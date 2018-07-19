Shorter hours for some weekends on NSL, EWL in Aug, Sept

Commuters taking the North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL) will need to take note of shorter operating hours at 10 MRT stations on some weekends in August and September.

Since December, selected stations have closed earlier and opened later to facilitate track maintenance and upgrading works. Operating hours were also shortened to test a new signalling system on the East-West Line before it was deployed in May.

Rail operator SMRT said yesterday that the affected stations are the seven stops from Dover to Pioneer on the EWL and the three stops from Bukit Gombak to Jurong East on the NSL.

These 10 stations will close earlier at around 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays, and open later at around 8am on selected Saturdays and Sundays. On normal days, trains run from 5.30am to about midnight.

It will be normal service during these Friday to Sunday periods: Aug 10 to 12, Aug 17 to 19 and Sept 14 to 16.