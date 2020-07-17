Shorter operating hours on TEL from July 20 to Aug 30

Train services between Woodlands North and Woodlands South stations will end at 9pm daily.

Operating hours of train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be shortened from Monday to Aug 30 as the new line gears up for the next stage of its opening, said rail operator SMRT yesterday.

During this period, train services between Woodlands North and Woodlands South stations will end earlier, at 9pm daily.

In addition, weekend services will begin later, at 6.30am.

The amended times mean that train services will end about 21/2 hours earlier every day, and start about 40 minutes later on weekends.

This is to facilitate the testing of trains and systems in preparation for the opening of Stage 2 of the TEL at the end of the year, said SMRT.

In this stage six more stations will open.

They are Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott.

The rail operator advised commuters affected by the shorter operating hours to use existing public bus services 169, 856, 901 and 901M to travel in the vicinity of Woodlands, or transfer to the North-South Line at Woodlands station.