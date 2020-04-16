Should strenuous exercise exempt you from wearing a mask?

One expert says the resistance in breathing through a mask may make exercise more strenuous and can trigger a heart attack.

A debate has erupted over one of the latest circuit breaker measures that exempts those engaging in strenuous exercise from having to wear a mask while outdoors.

Some people have questioned whether such a move is logical, given that those who exercise vigorously typically breathe hard.

This means they are exhaling more air droplets, and studies suggest that contact with infected air droplets is one way in which the coronavirus is transmitted.

But experts interviewed yesterday understood its rationale, saying it may not be safe to exert oneself while wearing a mask.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases expert who practises at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said exercising with a mask could jeopardise one's health.

HEART ATTACK

He said: "When you put on a mask, there is resistance in breathing, making the exercise more strenuous and it can trigger a heart attack."

Dr Piotr Chlebicki, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Alvernia Hospital, also told The Straits Times there is a low chance of transmission of the coronavirus because people tend to jog and run outdoors, in open areas.

Student Eric K, 18, who runs six times a week at Sungei Jurong, tried exercising while donning a reusable cotton mask once, but found it "extremely suffocating".

He had to remove it to continue his workout.

Everyone in Singapore is required to wear a mask when they are outside their home now. The move came into effect yesterday.

But those engaging in "strenuous exercise" - defined as jogging or running but not walking - and children under the age of two are exempted.

However, one is required to don a mask before and after a workout session, to minimise the risk of transmission.

Although Dr Chlebicki sees no issue with people exercising as there is a low chance of them getting the virus if they run alone, he appealed to runners to be responsible.

He said: "It is a generous exception, but I hope people have some personal responsibility and common sense not to overuse the exception."

Experts suggested finding less crowded places to work out and going out early in the morning or late at night to avoid people.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: NEO YEE PUNG & ARVINASH RAVINDRAN