Show-flat for assisted-living public housing opens ahead of schedule

The pilot batch of Community Care Apartments are located in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 and will be launched for sale in February.

Visitors at the show-flat for Singapore's first assisted-living public housing for seniors at the Toa Payoh HDB Hub, which opened a week ahead of schedule, yesterday.

A show-flat for Singapore's first assisted-living public housing is now open at HDB Hub, a week ahead of schedule.

Located in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, the Community Care Apartments are targeted at those aged 65 and above who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.

Yesterday, seniors who visited the show-flat told The Straits Times that they were attracted to the new concept, which allows them to forge close relationships with others in their age group.

Part-time waiter Tan Soon Huat, 67, said the 32 sq m unit is the perfect size for him and his wife.

"The size is just nice, not too big and not too small. We're old already; at any time, anything can happen, so it's good to have neighbours looking out for one another in this community," he said.

Each unit comes with grab bars and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring to let residents move about with ease.

Flats have an open layout and come with a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and a furnished kitchen to reduce renovation time.

There will be a furnished communal space on each floor for residents to mingle and a community manager on site to facilitate activities.

Retired mechanic Roland Ho, 77, who visited the show-flat, said he is considering applying for a flat with his wife when the project launches.

Mr Ho, who lives in a four-room HDB flat, said: "It's a nice concept and the unit looks comfortable... Maybe we can be the first to move in."

The pilot batch of Community Care Apartments will be launched for sale in February. There will be about 160 units, which are expected to be completed in 2024.

The new flat type comes with a mandatory service package which includes 24-hour emergency monitoring and response service, basic health checks, simple home fixes and activities at the communal spaces within the development.

All residents will have to subscribe and pay for the basic service package, which starts at $22,000 for a 15-year lease.

Optional services such as laundry, meal delivery and shared caregiving can be added at extra cost.

Prices for these flats start from $40,000 for a 15-year lease to $65,000 for a 35-year lease.

Besides the show-flat, the public can also view a sample of the communal space and scaled models of the block and flat at the HDB Hub atrium in Toa Payoh until March 31.

Visitors must book an appointment through HDB InfoWeb.

Senior partner relationship and operations manager Densy Kum, 55, said she is looking forward to more of such flats for seniors in other parts of Singapore and will apply for one when she turns 65.