Showing proof of vaccination status will be easy and convenient: Janil

Work on cross-border recognition of vaccine certification may take a while, said Dr Janil Puthucheary.

It will be easy and convenient in the future for people to show they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including for those without smartphones.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said the Ministry of Health will, when ready, release details on how individuals can show their valid vaccination status.

He was responding yesterday to Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) on whether Singaporeans unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons will be given cards or letters to show to retail staff, in the event they are blocked from entering stores.

Dr Janil and Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung also told Parliament that government agencies are actively discussing with their international counterparts on possible mutual recognition of vaccination certificates to enable cross-border travel.

On vaccination status, Dr Janil said: "Measures for the unvaccinated are generally based on public health considerations to prevent infection, and would not distinguish between those who chose not to be vaccinated and those who were not medically eligible. Other vaccines may be available in the future for those who are not currently medically eligible."

Dr Janil said progress on cross-border recognition of vaccine certification may take some time. More data is needed to assess if changes to border measures such as testing and stay-home notice requirements can be made for vaccinated individuals, and if such measures will be affected by the different types of vaccines, he noted.

Mr Ong said Singapore is exploring mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with several countries and regions.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and International Air Transport Association (Iata) also announced yesterday that from May 1, passengers travelling to Singapore will be able to use an Iata travel pass app to share pre-departure Covid-19 test results with their airline.

The app - now extended to more than 20 airlines - enables passengers to obtain polymerase chain reaction test results from accredited laboratories, and use them at check-in and on arrival at immigration checkpoints at Changi Airport.

The Iata travel pass will be available for download in the second half of this month.