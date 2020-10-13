SIA adds more lunch and dinner sessions for A-380 experience

Besides being able to enjoy international dishes and a Peranakan menu customised for the temporary restaurant, diners will get perks such as KrisShop discounts and a goodie bag.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has added more lunches and also dinners for its Restaurant A380 @ Changi dining experience, after the initial 900-odd seats available were sold out within 30 minutes after bookings opened at midnight on Sunday.

It had offered lunches on its A-380 planes on Oct 24 and 25.

In a Facebook post last night, the airline announced that it would add lunches on two more days - Oct 31 and Nov 1 - as well as dinners on all four days.

Thanking customers for their "overwhelming support", SIA said it has reopened a wait list for customers who could not make a reservation after 12.30am yesterday.

Those on the wait list will be contacted if more seats are available.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, SIA's executive vice-president (commercial), said: "We are grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Restaurant A380 @ Changi."

Among those who managed to buy a lunch ticket was Ms Amy Tay.

The 34-year-old auditor, who considers herself an SIA fan, said she got a suite ticket for herself and her one-year-old daughter.

Tickets for children aged two and below could be purchased for $1.

"I might never get a chance to fly as an SIA Suites Class passenger, and thought this would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to experience this cabin product," she said.

The three-hour lunch costs $50 in the economy cabin, $90 for those who wish to sit in the premium economy cabin, $300 for business class and $600 for the suites.

CAROUSELL

Scalpers started to list tickets for resale on online marketplace Carousell yesterday morning.

One listing offered two adult tickets in the economy class for $188, while another was asking for a total of $3,000 for two suite tickets.

On Sept 28, SIA announced that members of the public could still experience the airline's service - albeit on the ground - through three initiatives that would be launched.

Two A-380 planes parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant on Oct 24 and 25, it said.

While the superjumbo can carry up to 471 passengers, only about half the seats will be filled to observe social distancing measures.

The menu will feature international dishes. There will also be a Peranakan menu customised for the temporary restaurant.

Each meal will come with two free alcoholic drinks and a free flow of other beverages.

Diners will get other perks, such as KrisShop discounts and a goodie bag.

Those who turn up in traditional heritage wear, such as a sarong kebaya, cheongsam or sari, will get an extra gift.