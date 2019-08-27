SIA bans some models of MacBook Pro over battery issues

Users of some older models of Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops will no longer be allowed to take them on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights because of worries over the batteries.

The airline announced on its website on Sunday that passengers cannot take the affected models as carry-on items or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer.

The ban comes after Apple recalled the older generation devices in June due to fears of the batteries overheating.

The US Federal Aviation Administration banned the devices from all flights and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a warning about the same models, instructing airlines in the region that devices with recalled lithium-ion batteries should be turned off on flights.

Other airlines that have banned the devices include Thai Airways. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has also banned the affected models from all flights.

An SIA spokesman said: "Staff will check with passengers if they are carrying the affected models of the laptop. To confirm this, passengers will be asked to key in the serial number of their laptops on Apple's Recall Program webpage."

Passengers are advised to visit Apple's page for more information on its MacBook Pro battery recall programme, to find out if their laptop is affected as well as battery replacement options.

Apple said it would replace the batteries free of charge.

This is not the first time consumer devices have been barred by airlines.

The Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones were banned worldwide in 2016 after a number of reports of the device catching fire. Production of the phone was stopped altogether after that.