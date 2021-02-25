Singapore

SIA crew member’s maid is sole new case in community

A nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19
A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Feb 25, 2021 06:00 am

A maid employed by a couple who tested positive for the coronavirus - a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member and her husband - has also tested positive for the infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

She was the sole community case confirmed by the Health Ministry yesterday.

The 35-year-old Indonesian woman was quarantined on Feb 9 after being identified as a close contact of the SIA cabin crew member, and tested negative for the virus on the same day.

She developed a cough last Saturday while still in quarantine, but did not report her symptoms to MOH. She subsequently tested positive after being swabbed on Monday, and was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Her serological test has come back positive, but MOH said that she is likely to have a current infection.

MOH added that she has preliminarily tested positive for the B117 strain of the virus - which was first identified in Britain - the strain her female employer had tested positive for.

There were also six imported cases confirmed yesterday, making a total of seven and bringing Singapore's case count up to 59,890.

The six imported cases comprised two work pass holders who arrived from India and Japan, one work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia, one student's pass holder who arrived from India, and two short-term visit pass holders from Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

One of the short-term visit pass holders is a sea crew member who has not disembarked from his vessel, said MOH.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic when tested. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

7 New cases

29 Deaths

1 New case in community

8 Discharged yesterday

16 Imported case

18 In hospital

59890 Total cases

59746 Total recovered

