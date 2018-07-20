SIA Engineering found liable to pay $176k to cafe

The Court of Appeal has found SIA Engineering liable to pay $176,000 for damage it caused to a food kiosk when an air-tug driven by its employee hit a pillar and caused the floor to subside.

Wang Cafe at Changi Airporthad to close for more than five months after the accident on Feb 13, 2014.

NTUC Foodfare Cooperative, which operates the cafe, sued SIA Engineering and its employee for its damaged equipment, loss of profits and cost of rebuilding the kiosk.

The High Court dismissed the claims last year. But in a written judgment released yesterday, the Court of Appeal found the driver negligent, and it ordered $176,176 to be paid for loss of profits and cost of repairing or replacing equipment.

It threw out the claim for the cost of rebuilding the kiosk as it found thatunnecessary.