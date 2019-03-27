SIA flight escorted to Changi Airport by RSAF jets after 'bomb threat', woman and child questioned

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Mumbai landed safely at Changi Airport yesterday morning, after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert.

A search of the plane found no suspicious item, the police said.

SQ Flight 423 was escorted to Changi Airport by two F-16 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

After the plane touched down at about 8am, all passengers, except a woman and a child, disembarked and had to undergo security screening before they could leave.

The Straits Times understands that the woman and the child were held back for questioning.

SIA had received a call after the aircraft left Mumbai's airport on Monday at about 11.35pm local time. The caller claimed there was a bomb on the plane. An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times: "We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details."

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft had 263 passengers on board. More than 20 people missed their connecting flights.

Major Jireh Ang, 32, a fighter pilot from 143 Squadron, said that on being notified of the threat at 7.04am, the two fighter jets were scrambled within minutes.

"It was only when we were airborne that we received details and further orders of the mission," he said.

"Once we had successfully intercepted the Singapore Airlines aircraft, we established communications with the pilots through the assigned radio frequency... We informed them that they were being escorted by RSAF fighters and for them to comply with all instructions."