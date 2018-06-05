SIA set to launch non-stop flights to Los Angeles

Travellers can expect more non-stop flights to US destinations.

Singapore Airlines intends to launch non-stop services to Los Angeles quite soon, its chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said yesterday.

SIA had earlier said that it plans to start flying non-stop to Newark - near New York - in October.

Travellers can also expect more non-stop flights to other US destinations, Mr Goh said.

"We are looking at where else (in the US) to fly to," he told reporters on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting in Sydney.

SIA will operate the non-stop flights to Newark Liberty International Airport and Los Angeles with its new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) aircraft.

With seven of the planes coming by end-March next year, the airline will have to look for more points in the US to fly to. "Seven aircraft are probably more than what is needed for New York and LA," said Mr Goh.

In October 2016, the airline started flying non-stop between Singapore and San Francisco - a service that can be operated with the A350-900 aircraft and does not require the ultra-long-range variant.

Asked if the airline will continue to fly to Los Angeles via Tokyo and Seoul when non-stop flights to the US city begin, Mr Goh said: "The structure of our US network will obviously have to be relooked, and what the implications are will be announced."

The flight to Newark will offer 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats, and cover a distance of more than 15,000km, with a flight time of just under 19 hours.

The flight has no economy seats.