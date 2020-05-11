SIA, SilkAir and Scoot passengers to wear masks throughout the flight

Passengers on SIA, SilkAir and Scoot must bring their own mask and wear it throughout the flight.

All passengers on Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot flights will be required to have their own mask and wear it throughout the flight.

Passengers on SIA and SilkAir flights must also observe safe distancing measures when embarking and disembarking from the aircraft and when queueing to use the lavatory.

These measures, which are in accordance with a Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore directive, took effect from 11.59pm yesterday, SIA said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday evening.

The Straits Times understands that these measures will remain in place until further notice.

The International Air Transport Association, the body representing global airlines, recommended on Tuesday the wearing of masks on flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Airlines in countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates have also required passengers to wear masks or facial coverings during flights.

SIA said on Saturday that passengers on flights arriving in Singapore will also undergo a basic health assessment, including a verbal health declaration and temperature checks, before boarding the aircraft.

Meal services will be suspended on flights within South-east Asia and those servicing China. A bag containing water and refreshments will be provided upon boarding instead.

Meals will be provided on all other flights. Customers who have special meal requirements can choose from a reduced list based on International Air Transport Association guidelines.

SIA has also suspended the hot towel service and has removed menu cards and magazines from seats on all flights.

Cabin crew members and pilots have their temperatures taken before flights and wear masks and goggles, or eye visors, during flights. They do not report for work if they are unwell, SIA said.

Just 10 of the SIA Group's 200 aircraft are currently operating with passengers, SIA had said earlier.

According to the national carrier's website, SIA and SilkAir currently ply a reduced schedule of services to a few cities in South-east Asia. Flights are also taking off for Chongqing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Frankfurt, Zurich, London, Sydney and Los Angeles.

SIA said on Friday it expects to see a full-year net loss for the first time in its 48-year history.

Noting that it has already implemented precautionary measures since earlier this year, Scoot said that passengers also need to undergo temperature screening and submit a health declaration form before they check in.

The airline has also limited carry-on baggage to 3kg per passenger. Extra baggage can be checked in at no additional cost.