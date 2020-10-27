Siglap Shopping Centre up for sale with $120m reserve price

Siglap Shopping Centre is close to a range of amenities such as Bedok Mall, Parkway Parade and Parkway East Hospital, as well as schools, including Victoria School, St Patrick's School, CHIJ Katong Convent and Victoria Junior College.

Siglap Shopping Centre in East Coast Road will be put up for collective sale via public tender with a reserve price of $120 million, sole marketing agent OrangeTee Advisory announced yesterday.

The three-storey development, with eight commercial units and eight apartments, was completed in 1980 and sits on a site of 39,635 sq ft.

There is a possibility that the freehold site can be combined with an adjoining state land plot of 5,005 sq ft to form a larger combined parcel of 44,640 sq ft, subject to approval from the authorities, said OrangeTee.

The owners' reserve price translates to a land rate of $1,235 per sq ft per plot ratio, after factoring in the additional 7 per cent bonus residential gross floor area for private outdoor spaces and inclusive of an estimated development charge of $47.47 million and an estimated "alienation cost" of $7.2 million for the state land plot.

AMENITIES

Mr Edmund Lee, executive director of OrangeTee Advisory, said: "With its freehold tenure and location in the popular District 15, the site is likely to see good interest from developers."

Siglap Shopping Centre is close to a range of amenities such as Bedok Mall, Parkway Parade and Parkway East Hospital, as well as schools, including Victoria School, St Patrick's School, CHIJ Katong Convent and Victoria Junior College.

The site also has easy access to East Coast Parkway and the Pan-Island Expressway.

Mr Tay Liam Hiap, director at OrangeTee Advisory, said: "New project sales in the East Coast area have been trending well, and attest to the continued appeal of the Siglap/Katong district, with its plethora of dining, shopping and recreational amenities."

Under the Government's Master Plan 2019, the site is zoned residential with commercial on the first storey, along with a gross plot ratio of 3.0 and a building height control of four storeys.

The tender for Siglap Shopping Centre opens today and closes at 3pm on Dec 9.