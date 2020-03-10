‘Significant’ virus controls in the works for cruise lines

Japan has drawn flak for its handling of the Diamond Princess.

Cruise lines are developing protocols that include screening passengers and standardised shipboard testing for the coronavirus and evacuation plans for sick passengers and crew.

"This will be an industry-led effort," US Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters on Saturday.

He called the changes "significant" and told the cruise industry to "step up".

The cruise industry is reeling from a string of on-board outbreaks and the shutdown of some routes.

The Diamond Princess, the first major hit, kept all its passengers and crew on board for 28 days when it docked in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb 4.

The lockdown led to eight deaths and more than 700 infections on the ship, including some government officials.

Japan drew international criticism for its handling of the situation and its lack of transparency on its quarantine measures on the cruise ship.

Four other cruise ships were also affected.

The Westerdam had to sail from port to port before it was able to dock on Cambodia's southern coast on Feb 13.

It was at sea for two weeks after being turned away by five countries over virus fears.

The Grand Princess will finally dock at a commercial cargo port in Oakland next week after being stranded in Californian waters for days.

The cruise ship reported at least 21 infections as of yesterday.

On Saturday, the Egyptian authorities confirmed 33 new cases of infection on a River Nile cruise ship.

Its Health Minister Hala Zayed said the new cases are not symptomatic.

The Sun Princess cruise ship was turned away by a port in Madagascar on Feb 13 due to virus fears, heightened by the outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess then. - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI