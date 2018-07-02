Simulated counter terrorism exercise held in Pulau Ubin

Two terrorists armed with guns mounted an "attack" on Pulau Ubin visitors yesterday , firing into a "coffee shop".

One of the "victims" suffered a leg injury while another had a heart attack.

The scenario was played out as part of a simulated counter-terrorism exercise - the first held in Pulau Ubin.

It featured officers from the Police Coast Guard's Emergency Response Team and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as well as volunteers from the Siglap C2E Community Emergency Response Team responding and dealing with the "attack".

During the exercise, volunteers also demonstrated the "Run-Hide-Tell" protocol, improvised first-aid skills, the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation technique and use of automatic external defibrillators.

The exercise was held by the Singapore Police Force and SCDF, together with the island's own safety and security team.

It is in line with the SGSecure national movement to sensitise and train the community as prepared citizens so that they are able to "play a part in preventing and dealing with a terror attack".

It is also part of the Home Team's community engagement efforts to enhance the safety and security of residents as well as visitors to Pulau Ubin.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs and East Coast GRC MP Maliki Osman was the guest of honour at the event.

He noted how the terror threat is growing regionally and cited the example of the family of six who carried out bombings at three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia, in May.

Bicycle shop owner Chu Yok Choon, 73, who grew up on the island and still lives there, said: "While island life is usually peaceful, it is important that we are prepared in case anything happens."